The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 446

The quizzing stocks are always high!
Anyone else learned more about the stock market this week than ever before in their lives? Or are sick to the back teeth of hearing the word ‘tariff’?
It’s been a hell of a week, and how stressful you’ve found probably depends on how much you know about money. Maybe ignorance is bliss on week’s like this ones.
But rest assured, no tariffs will ever be applied on this quiz’s exports, and we’re yet to experience a bear market with me in charge.
The JOE Friday Pub Quiz is always a safe investment.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
What is the ancient Greek name for Greece?
How many tiles does each player take at the start of a game of Scrabble?
Who did Liz Truss appoint as her chancellor when she became prime minister?
By volume of water, what is the largest lake in the UK?
Which country is Heineken from?
ROUND 2: Sport
Declan Rice grabbed the headlines with his two stunning free kicks, but who scored Arsenal's final goal in their 3-0 win over Real Madrid this week?
Southampton suffered the earliest relegation in Premier League history last weekend, but which side currently holds the record for the fewest ever points in a Premier League season?
In Karate, which colour belt is awarded before a black belt?
In golf, who has won the most Masters titles?
How long is an American football field?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Which pop legend did Elton John bury the hatchet with this week after a decades-long feud?
Which film studio announced this week it will be building a huge theme park in Bedfordshire?
Which football team does Smithy support in Gavin and Stacey?
Reed Richards is the leader of which comic book team?
What is the name of Daisy Ridley's character in the Star Wars films?
ROUND 4: Album covers
Which Rolling Stones album is this?
Which David Bowie album is this?
Which Arctic Monkeys album is this?
Which Lady Gaga album is this?
Which Beyonce album is this?
ROUND 5: Horrible Histories titles
Fill in the blank of each of these famous Horrible Histories titles. First up...
Fill in the blank...
Fill in the blank...
Fill in the blank...
Fill in the blank...
