The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 446

The quizzing stocks are always high!

Anyone else learned more about the stock market this week than ever before in their lives? Or are sick to the back teeth of hearing the word ‘tariff’?

It’s been a hell of a week, and how stressful you’ve found probably depends on how much you know about money. Maybe ignorance is bliss on week’s like this ones.

But rest assured, no tariffs will ever be applied on this quiz’s exports, and we’re yet to experience a bear market with me in charge.

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz is always a safe investment.