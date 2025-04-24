The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 448

Round off your four-day week with a quiz
Time is short – just like this week – words are few, the weekend looms.
Sometimes, less is more.
Let’s quiz.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
Where was Pope Francis born?
Where was Pope Francis born?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these sea creatures is NOT a mammal?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was president 'Teddy' Roosevelt's real first name?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which county is Southampton in?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In terms of area, what is the biggest country in Africa?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 2: Sport
Jamie Vardy has announced he will be leaving Leicester at the end of this season - who did he join them from?
Jamie Vardy has announced he will be leaving Leicester at the end of this season - who did he join them from?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Where does the London marathon start?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
England's most capped men's rugby player Ben Youngs announced he would be retiring at the end of the season - which club has he spent his entire career at?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Max Whitlock won two Olympic golds in which gymnastics discipline?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will finally face each other this weekend - what was the result when their dads last fought in 1993?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 3: Entertainment
What is the name of Pedro Pascal's character in The Last of Us?
What is the name of Pedro Pascal's character in The Last of Us?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What cinematic world is new Disney series Andor set in?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
The Ivor Novello awards recognise achievements in which art?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In Peter Pan, what are the names of Wendy's brothers?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who voices Mr Burns on The Simpsons?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 4: Musicals.
Which of these musicals is set in New York?
Which of these musicals is set in New York?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these musicals is set in Liverpool?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the main character in Les Miserables called?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Jersey Boys is a musical based on the music of which band?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was Andrew Lloyd Webber’s first musical?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 5: New Zealand
How many stars are on the New Zealand flag?
How many stars are on the New Zealand flag?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the Māori-language name for New Zealand?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was the title of New Zealand popstar Lorde's debut album?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
When was the last time New Zealand qualified for a men's FIFA World Cup?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Roughly how many sheep are there in New Zealand?
Correct!
Wrong!
-