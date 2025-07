Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 57th entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

Name the movie The Naked Gun

Love Hurts

Novocaine Name the movie Zodiac

Seven

Prisoners Name the movie Black Widows

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts* Name the movie 28 Years Later

Sinners

Bring Her Back Name the movie Alien 3

Aliens

Alien Resurrection Name the movie Fantastic Four (2015)

Fantastic Four (2005)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Name the movie MaXXXine

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Scream VI Name the movie Batman Begins

Batman Returns

Batman Forever Name the movie The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions Name the movie Internal Affairs

Breakdown

8mm

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

If you want to try some of our other quizzes, you can do that by clicking here.