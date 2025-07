Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 56th entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

Name the movie Get Out

Candyman (2021)

It Follows Name the movie Looper

Interstellar

Arrival Name the movie The Lost City

Bullet Train

Burn After Reading Name the movie Troy

Gladiator II

Alexander Name the movie The Bad Guys

Turning Red

Despicable Me Name the movie Prometheus

Alien: Romulus

Alien: Covenant Name the movie Mortal Engines

Pacific Rim

Godzilla vs. Kong Name the movie Nine Queens

Ocean's 8

Widows Name the movie Beau is Afraid

Midsommar

Eddington Name the movie Miller's Crossing

Blood Simple

The Man Who Wasn't There

