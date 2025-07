Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 55th entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

Name the movie The Godfather

Goodfellas

Mean Streets Name the movie Troy

Gladiator

Kingdom of Heaven Name the movie Cloverfield

2012

The Day After Tomorrow Name the movie 28 Days Later

28 Years Later

28 Weeks Later Name the movie Blue Velvet

Mulholland Drive

Lost Highway Name the movie Friendship

I Love You, Man

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Name the movie Bring Her Back

Talk to Me

Hereditary Name the movie The Tomorrow War

Warfare

Civil War Name the movie White House Down

Olympus Has Fallen

G20 Name the movie Wonder Woman 1984

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Joker: Folie à Deux

