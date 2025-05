Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 45th entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

Name the movie Life

Interstellar

Sunshine Name the movie There Will Be Blood

Sicario

No Country for Old Men Name the movie The Wonder

Don't Worry Darling

The Woman in the Window Name the movie Boyz n the Hood

Do the Right Thing

Clockers Name the movie Inside Man

The Taking of Pelham 123

Deja Vu Name the movie Trap

Split

Drop Name the movie Star Trek: The Motion Picture

2001: A Space Odyssey

Alien Name the movie Blink Twice

Opus

Saltburn Name the movie The Guest

The Invitation (2015)

The Gift (2015) Name the movie The Bye Bye Man

The Slender Man

The Empty Man

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 45

