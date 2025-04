Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 43rd entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

Name the movie Mad Max 3: Beyond Thunderdome

Mad Max: Fury Road

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Name the movie Source Code

Speed

Bullet Train Name the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Knives Out

See How They Run Name the movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Zoolander

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Name the movie The Wolverine

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Logan Name the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Name the movie Zodiac

Prisoners

Longlegs Name the movie Independence Day

Men in Black

Enemy of the State Name the movie Thunderbolts*

Captain America: Brave New World

Black Widow Name the movie F1

Rush

Days of Thunder

