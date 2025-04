Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 41st entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

Name the movie Layer Cake

Snatch

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels Name the movie Flightplan

Airport

Airplane! Name the movie Horrible Bosses

We're the Millers

There's Something About Mary Name the movie Darkman

The Crow

Spawn Name the movie Bridget Jones's Diary

Jerry Maguire

Love Actually Name the movie Lord of War

Blow

American Made Name the movie Destroyer

Widows

Triple 9 Name the movie The Immigrant

There Will Be Blood

The Master Name the movie Bring Them Down

Amongst the Wolves

Bad Day for the Cut Name the movie The Voyeurs

Immaculate

Reality

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 41

If you want to try some of our other quizzes, you can do that by clicking here. Or you can try one of the quizzes below.

Check out our Severance Season 2 finale breakdown with star Dichen Lachman below:

For more quizzes: