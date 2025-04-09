Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 41st entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select which film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Layer Cake</li><li>Snatch</li><li>Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Flightplan</li><li>Airport</li><li>Airplane!</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Horrible Bosses</li><li>We're the Millers</li><li>There's Something About Mary</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Darkman</li><li>The Crow</li><li>Spawn</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Bridget Jones's Diary</li><li>Jerry Maguire</li><li>Love Actually</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Lord of War</li><li>Blow</li><li>American Made</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Destroyer</li><li>Widows</li><li>Triple 9</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>The Immigrant</li><li>There Will Be Blood</li><li>The Master</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Bring Them Down</li><li>Amongst the Wolves</li><li>Bad Day for the Cut</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>The Voyeurs</li><li>Immaculate</li><li>Reality</li></ul></section>

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 41

