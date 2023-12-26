Search icon

Quiz

26th Dec 2023

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 4

Charlie Herbert

JOE's 12 days of christmas quiz

Merry Christmas quizzers

There are lots of things to enjoy about this time of year. The food, family and friends, Christmas music and films, the TV specials.

Allow us to add some quizzing to that as well. We’ll be guiding you through this festive period with 12 daily quizzes, helping you through the slight lull of Twixmas and finishing off in 2024.

Fear not, the pub quiz will still be arriving on queue on Fridays, this is just a lovely stocking filler to keep your quizzing appetite satisfied over the coming days.

It’s simple, quickfire stuff: 15 questions on a variety of topics and three minutes to answer them in.

So without further ado, here’s day four of JOE’s 12 days of Christmas.

Good luck!

If the quiz is not displaying properly, click here.

Topics:

12 days of christmas quiz,general knowledge

RELATED ARTICLES

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 3

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 3

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 2

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 2

By JOE

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 1

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 1

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Who said it – Ted Hastings or Sister Michael?

Derry Girls

QUIZ: Who said it – Ted Hastings or Sister Michael?

By Ciara Knight

QUIZ: Match the football kit to the season it was worn

Football

QUIZ: Match the football kit to the season it was worn

By Wayne Farry

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 353

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 353

By Charlie Herbert

FootballJOE’s Missing Shirt Number Quiz

FootballJOE

FootballJOE’s Missing Shirt Number Quiz

By Simon Lloyd

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 329

adult entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 329

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 232

joe pub quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 232

By Reuben Pinder

Arsenal fans convinced Kylian Mbappe wants to join club after Instagram activity

Arsenal

Arsenal fans convinced Kylian Mbappe wants to join club after Instagram activity

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans convinced they are making January signing after spotting hidden ‘clue’

Football

Liverpool fans convinced they are making January signing after spotting hidden ‘clue’

By Callum Boyle

UK supermarkets in rotten turkey Christmas war as dinners ruined

UK supermarkets in rotten turkey Christmas war as dinners ruined

By Ryan Grace

Jose Mourinho causes chaos by ringing rival manager during press conference

Football

Jose Mourinho causes chaos by ringing rival manager during press conference

By Callum Boyle

Greene King is offering free pints of Guinness over the Christmas

Greene King is offering free pints of Guinness over the Christmas

By Ryan Grace

‘I refuse to date ugly women – even if I stay single forever’

‘I refuse to date ugly women – even if I stay single forever’

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Laurence Fox loses £10,000 deposit after securing less than 2% of London mayoral election votes

Laurence Fox

Laurence Fox loses £10,000 deposit after securing less than 2% of London mayoral election votes

By Claudia McInerney

McDonald’s have opened a restaurant that won’t serve you any burgers or chips

Food

McDonald’s have opened a restaurant that won’t serve you any burgers or chips

By Matt Tate

Man Utd claim Luke Shaw misheard referee over penalty decision

Football

Man Utd claim Luke Shaw misheard referee over penalty decision

By Simon Lloyd

Everyone’s loving Dion Dublin’s painfully late reaction on BT Sport

BT Sport

Everyone’s loving Dion Dublin’s painfully late reaction on BT Sport

By Nooruddean Choudry

England record biggest competitive win ever against San Marino

American Sports

England record biggest competitive win ever against San Marino

By Callum Boyle

The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman gets married to Addie Hall

Kevin Sussman

The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman gets married to Addie Hall

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories