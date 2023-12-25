Search icon

25th Dec 2023

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 3

Charlie Herbert

JOE's 12 days of christmas quiz day 3

The bells are quizzing out for Christmas Day

There are lots of things to enjoy about this time of year. The food, family and friends, Christmas music and films, the TV specials.

Allow us to add some quizzing to that as well. We’ll be guiding you through this festive period with 12 daily quizzes, helping you through the slight lull of Twixmas and finishing off in 2024.

Fear not, the pub quiz will still be arriving on queue on Fridays, this is just a lovely stocking filler to keep your quizzing appetite satisfied over the coming days.

It’s simple, quickfire stuff: 15 questions on a variety of topics and three minutes to answer them in.

It’s the big day, no pressure, but we’re expecting big things…

So without further ado, here’s day three of JOE’s 12 days of Christmas.

Good luck!

Topics:

12 days of christmas quiz,general knowledge

Three pawed puppy found abandoned in carrier bag on Christmas Eve

Three pawed puppy found abandoned in carrier bag on Christmas Eve

By Joseph Loftus

Oti Mabuse gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ as she becomes mum for the first time

Oti Mabuse gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ as she becomes mum for the first time

By Joseph Loftus

King Charles to make history in today’s Christmas speech

King Charles to make history in today’s Christmas speech

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

By Callum Boyle

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

Boxing

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

Christmas

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

By Callum Boyle

