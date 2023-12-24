Search icon

24th Dec 2023

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 2

The only way to make Christmas Eve better? A quiz

There are lots of things to enjoy about this time of year. The food, family and friends, Christmas music and films, the TV specials.

Allow us to add some quizzing to that as well. We’ll be guiding you through this festive period with 12 daily quizzes, helping you through the slight lull of Twixmas and finishing off in 2024.

Fear not, the pub quiz will still be arriving on queue on Fridays, this is just a lovely stocking filler to keep your quizzing appetite satisfied over the coming days.

It’s simple, quickfire stuff: 15 questions on a variety of topics and three minutes to answer them in.

So without further ado, here’s day two of JOE’s 12 days of Christmas.

Good luck!

If the quiz is not displaying properly, click here.

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

By Callum Boyle

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

Boxing

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

Christmas

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

By Callum Boyle

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

College

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

By Callum Boyle

Why Wolves vs Chelsea is being played on Christmas Eve

Chelsea

Why Wolves vs Chelsea is being played on Christmas Eve

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

