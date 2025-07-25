Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

The party was co-founded by Jeremy Corbyn

Despite only officially launching yesterday, and not even having a name yet, the new left-wing political party co-founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana already has more than 230,000 members.

MP for Coventry South, Sultana took to Twitter/X to announce the news, adding that the 230,000 signups, puts the new party ahead of Reform UK in membership figures.

Sultana said: “We’ve reached 230,000 sign ups! That’s more than Reform’s membership.

“Your boys are taking one hell of a beating.

“Labour, you’re next.”

According to their website, Reform UK — who were first founded as The Brexit Party in 2018, before shooting up in popularity when Nigel Farage agreed to become leader a month before last July’s General Election — currently have 229,362 members.

The right-wing populist group are currently polling as the most popular party in the UK.

Recent estimates suggest that if an election was held now, Reform would win the most seats.

In now appears that Reform will face competition from both this new left-wing party, as well as Labour and the Conservatives if they want to succeed in their goal of governing the nation in 2029.

Zarah Sultana was suspended from the Labour Party in 2024 after refusing to vote for the two-child benefit cap, a piece of legislation that the MP said would cut support for families most in need.

At the start of this month, Sultana officially quit the Labour Party — she had remained part of Labour as a member even though she was no longer a Labour MP — announcing that she had agreed to create a new party with her left-wing ally Jeremy Corbyn.

Sultana said Labour “had completely failed to improve people’s lives” since being elected a year ago.

That message was officially codified into a party yesterday, as both Jeremy Corbyn and Sultana posted messages on social media inviting followers to sign up and shape the new movement.

It's time for a new kind of political party – one that belongs to you.



Sign up at https://t.co/0bhBHhWvVa. pic.twitter.com/UwjHBf4nZQ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 24, 2025

Corbyn and Sultana’s joint statement reads: “It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements.”

Those who are interested in being part of the new party will be invited to an inaugural conference.

At the conference, members will decide on everything from the party’s political message and direction, to what it will be called.