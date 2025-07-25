Search icon

Politics

25th Jul 2025

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

Sammi Minion

The party was co-founded by Jeremy Corbyn 

Despite only officially launching yesterday, and not even having a name yet, the new left-wing political party co-founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana already has more than 230,000 members. 

MP for Coventry South, Sultana took to Twitter/X to announce the news, adding that the 230,000 signups, puts the new party ahead of Reform UK in membership figures. 

Sultana said: “We’ve reached 230,000 sign ups! That’s more than Reform’s membership.

“Your boys are taking one hell of a beating.

“Labour, you’re next.” 

According to their website, Reform UK — who were first founded as The Brexit Party in 2018, before shooting up in popularity when Nigel Farage agreed to become leader a month before last July’s General Election — currently have 229,362 members. 

The right-wing populist group are currently polling as the most popular party in the UK.

Recent estimates suggest that if an election was held now, Reform would win the most seats. 

In now appears that Reform will face competition from both this new left-wing party, as well as Labour and the Conservatives if they want to succeed in their goal of governing the nation in 2029.

Zarah Sultana was suspended from the Labour Party in 2024 after refusing to vote for the two-child benefit cap, a piece of legislation that the MP said would cut support for families most in need. 

At the start of this month, Sultana officially quit the Labour Party — she had remained part of Labour as a member even though she was no longer a Labour MP — announcing that she had agreed to create a new party with her left-wing ally Jeremy Corbyn. 

Sultana said Labour “had completely failed to improve people’s lives” since being elected a year ago. 

That message was officially codified into a party yesterday, as both Jeremy Corbyn and Sultana posted messages on social media inviting followers to sign up and shape the new movement.

Corbyn and Sultana’s joint statement reads: “It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements.”

Those who are interested in being part of the new party will be invited to an inaugural conference.

At the conference, members will decide on everything from the party’s political message and direction, to what it will be called.

Topics:

Jeremy Corbyn,Labour,Politics,reform

RELATED ARTICLES

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

By Harry Warner

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Donald Trump

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

By Dan Seddon

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

Acting

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

By Dan Seddon

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

keir starmer

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

By Charlie Herbert

Trump tells Zelenskyy ‘not to target Moscow’ after giving him the initial idea

Moscow

Trump tells Zelenskyy ‘not to target Moscow’ after giving him the initial idea

By Harry Warner

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Google searches for VPNs skyrocket after Pornhub restrictions come into force

ID

Google searches for VPNs skyrocket after Pornhub restrictions come into force

By JOE

Abandoned UK airport set to reopen with Ryanair and EasyJet flights

airport

Abandoned UK airport set to reopen with Ryanair and EasyJet flights

By Sammi Minion

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

American

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

By Erin McLaughlin

Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

News

Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

By Harry Warner

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

By Harry Warner

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

CEO

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

France

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

By Harry Warner

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

ID

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

By JOE

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

By JOE

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

Hulk Hogan

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

By Charlie Herbert

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories