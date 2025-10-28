Search icon

Politics

28th Oct 2025

Zack Polanski’s Greens hit yet another polling record as Labour slump to ‘new low’

Another week, another new high for the Greens in the polls

Charlie Herbert

The Greens have achieved another polling record as the party’s surge under Zack Polanski continues.

It was only last week that YouGov put the Green Party at their highest level ever with the pollster, at 15%. But just a few days later, they’ve gone and beaten that.

According to the latest YouGov poll for the Times and Sky News, the Greens are up one point to 16%.

But the most eye-catching part of the latest numbers might be the lowly score for Labour.

At 17%, YouGov believes this is the lowest they have ever polled the party at.

This puts them level with the Tories. With the Lib Dems on 15%, just two percentage points separate four parties, whilst Reform still lead the way on 27%.

The new YouGov poll is just the latest example of the Green Party seeing record levels of popularity under Zack Polanski’s leadership.

The new leader of the Green Party has enjoyed a sublime honeymoon period since his election to the top job, with a number of impressive media appearances, viral social media videos and no-nonsense handling of the right-wing press.

And with every poll, it seems his growing popularity is causing major issues for Labour from the left-leaning side of the political spectrum.

A YouGov poll earlier this month found that the Greens were the most popular party with 18-24 year olds, by a substantial margin.

Topics:

Green Party,greens,keir starmer,Labour Party,Zack Polanski

