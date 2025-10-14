Zack Polanski: Greens will overtake the Tories and replace Labour

The Polanski effect continues...

The Polanski effect continues…

The Green party will overtake the Tories and replace Labour, Zack Polanski has declared.

A recent YouGov poll shows the Green Party at 13% support – its highest-ever rating and almost double the 6.7% share it achieved in last year’s general election.

The party now trails the Conservatives by just four points and is closing in on Labour, which stands at 20%.

Reform UK continues to lead with 27%, while the Liberal Democrats hold 16%.

In addition, the Greens announced that their membership has surpassed 100,000 for the first time, marking a 50% rise since left-wing politician Zack Polanski became party leader last month.

Zack Polanski told HuffPost UK: “The latest YouGov poll shows the Green Party with their highest ever poll rating.

“It shows that the Greens were the only party to have emerged from conference season with increased support, showing that people are feeling hopeful again.

“Combine this with our surging membership, which earlier this week passed a landmark 100,000, and this is a party on course to overtake the Tories, replace Labour and take the fight to Reform.”

While Labour has moved further to the right in recent months as it tries to win back voters from Reform, polling suggests that the party is actually losing more support on its left to the Greens and Lib Dems.

Polanski said: “When I was elected leader last month, I said that we’re not here to be disappointed with Labour but that we’re here to replace them. I was serious.

“Because while Labour talks about change, people can see in their weekly shop, their utility bills and crumbling services, Labour are offering more of the same.

“The Greens are the only real opposition left in British politics. Standing up for fair taxes, a liveable planet, and a future where compassion and courage matter more than corporate interests.

“People are understandably disillusioned, but we are here to make hope normal again.”