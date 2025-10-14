Search icon

Politics

14th Oct 2025

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

Charlie Herbert

The state visit seems to have been forgotten then…

Keir Starmer was awkwardly shunned by Donald Trump in front of world leaders at the Gaza peace summit.

World leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday for a summit, during which Trump gave a speech in which he praised a number of nations for their roles in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

During the address, Starmer was stood almost directly behind the US president, who asked: “Where is United Kingdom, where’s our friend?”

As he looked over his shoulder, he saw the PM and invited him forward to shake his hand.

The pair exchanged a brief word, with Trump asking of everything is good with Starmer, and telling him it’s “very nice that you’re here.”

He then immediately turned away from Starmer to continue his speech, leaving the Labour leader awkwardly stood there, with Trump having not even used his name during the exchange.

Starmer then had to silently return to his original place, with his face telling its own story.

This wasn’t the only strange interaction Trump had during the summit, with the president also enjoying a bizarre handshake with French president Emmanuel Macron…

And rambling about Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni being a “beautiful woman.”

Topics:

Donald Trump,Gaza,Headline,keir starmer

RELATED ARTICLES

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

By Nina McLaughlin

Labour has already delivered or making progress towards two-thirds of its manifesto pledges

keir starmer

Labour has already delivered or making progress towards two-thirds of its manifesto pledges

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘His numbers don’t add up’ – Jeremy Clarkson rips Nigel Farage for avoiding questions on economy

Jeremy Clarkson

‘His numbers don’t add up’ – Jeremy Clarkson rips Nigel Farage for avoiding questions on economy

By Tom Head

Polanski effect continues as Greens hit record high in the polls

Green Party

Polanski effect continues as Greens hit record high in the polls

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage has declared he will be the next Prime Minister

News

Nigel Farage has declared he will be the next Prime Minister

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

By Charlie Herbert

Lord Heseltine: ‘Reform UK are equivalent of 1930s right wing fascists’

Conservative Party

Lord Heseltine: ‘Reform UK are equivalent of 1930s right wing fascists’

By Charlie Herbert

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

By Charlie Herbert

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

NATO

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

By Harry Warner

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Affiliate

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

By Jonny Yates

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

Health

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

By JOE

Load more stories