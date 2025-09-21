Search icon

Politics

21st Sep 2025

Tommy Robinson ‘deported from TWO countries’ this weekend

Tommy Robinson has always been an advocate for tight, secure borders - and he's experienced it first-hand in two countries this weekend.

Charlie Herbert

Tommy Robinson says he was ‘deported twice in 24 hours’

According to Mr. Yaxley-Lennon himself, his attempt to retreat to Bogota following last weekend’s Unite The Kingdom rally hit a brick wall upon arrival. He states that he was ‘detained upon landing’ in the South American country, and supposedly deemed as a threat to national security.

Instead of boarding a deportation flight back to the UK, the far-right agitator then decided to try his luck a couple of thousand miles north, and made a beeline for Panama. However, he once again encountered a strong and forceful border policy, which denied him access.

Where was Tommy Robinson trying to go?

Though Tommy Robinson has argued that he has been persecuted for his political beliefs, the official line from the authorities in Colombia is that he poses a risk ‘to citizen co-existence’. Claims that the UK had ordered the deportations is also yet to be evidenced.

On Saturday 13 September, the former EDL leader – backed by a significant amount of financial muscle – was the focal point of a major anti-migrant demonstration. Between 110,000 to 150,000 people turned out, falling way short of Robinson’s estimate of three million protesters.

Elon Musk blasted for ‘irresponsible’ address

The rally, which also ended with 26 arrests on the day and four police officers carrying serious injuries, was addressed by Elon Musk. The world’s richest man once again stuck his beak in to British politics, and was accused of ‘inciting violence’ by imploring protesters to ‘fight back or die’.

The fallout from Musk’s address has been significant, with many calling for serious sanctions against the tech billionaire. The calls are largely being led by Ed Davey – and the Liberal Democrat leader has even suggested Mr. Musk ‘should be arrested‘ for violating the Online Safety Act.

Topics:

Tommy Robinson

