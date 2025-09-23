Search icon

23rd Sep 2025

The most laughable moments from Trump’s nonsensical UN address

Charlie Herbert

In a speech than ran for almost an hour, Trump delivered one of his most nonsensical rants ever.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump delivered an address to the United Nations General Assembly that, even by his standards, was chock-a-block with lies, nonsense and divisive vitriol.

It was an almost-hour long speech – running well over his allocated 15 minutes – full of laughable claims that at times drew audible gasps from those in attendance.

Here are its standout moments.

Teleprompter tantrum

The tone was set for the address when Trump had issues with his teleprompter, prompting him to launch his first attack at the UN.

He said that all he got from the United Nations was a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.

Trump also repeated his claim about ending seven wars, and said he had done all this without the help of the United Nations.

Climate change lies and ‘no more cows’

One of the most shocking lies Trump perpetuated in his speech was that climate change is the “greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

The climate catastrophe was the subject of much of the president’s ire during his address, and he repeatedly claimed that climate change was not a problem.

Trump criticised nations for pursuing renewable energy, voiced his hatred for wind farms and solar panels, and said coal was “clean and beautiful,” amongst other discredited climate lies.

The BBC’s Bernd Debusmann Jr said that the comments drew “loud gasps” from some corners of the General Assembly floor, as some delegates “shook their heads.”

Then, he said environmentalists “don’t want cows anymore.”

London lies

Immigration in Europe was another of Trump’s favourite subjects in his speech, and he claimed the continent was “in serious trouble” because of “illegal aliens.”

Then, he specifically mentioned London, and said the blatant lie that the British capital “want to go to Sharia law.”

He also reasserted his dislike for London mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a “terrible mayor.”

In response, the mayor’s office has condemned Trump’s “appalling and bigoted” comments.

A spokesperson said: “We are not going to dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response.

“London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here.”

‘Your countries are going to hell’

Continuing on the subject of migration, Trump told the General Assembly it was time to end the “failed experiment of open borders.”

Then, in a shocking moment, he simply told the UN: “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

‘I’m not being braggadocios but I’m right about everything’

Trump told the General Assembly he had been “right about everything” during his presidential campaign, before adding that he wasn’t saying that “in a braggadocios way.”

Treated the address like a campaign rally

For good measure, Trump decided to spread some lies about his own presidency instead of the rest of the world.

He said energy prices, gasoline prices and grocery prices were all down in the US, and that inflation had “been defeated,” despite the fact electricity prices have soared in America, inflation was up in August and even Fox News viewers think he’s failing on the economy.

Then, he bragged about polling numbers.

Honestly, the list of lies, falsehoods and laughable claims Trump made in this speech is much longer than what we’ve managed to sum up here.

And at the same time, he barely mentioned two topics: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Donald Trump

