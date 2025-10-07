Search icon

Politics

07th Oct 2025

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

Jenrick has stood by his comments.

Charlie Herbert

Audio caught the moment.

Leaked audio has caught Robert Jenrick complaining about ‘not seeing another white face’ during a visit to a Birmingham neighbourhood.

In a recording obtained by the Guardian, the shadow justice secretary said he had visited Handsworth to do a video on litter.

He described the area as “appalling” and “as close as I’ve come to a slum” in the UK.

Jenrick then said: “The other thing I noticed there was that it was one of the worst integrated places that I’ve ever been to.

“In fact, in the hour and a half that I was filming there, I didn’t see another white face.”

The Tory MP added that this is “not the kind of country I want to live in, I want to live in a country where people are properly integrated.”

Despite having just specifically mentioned skin colour, Jenrick then says it is not “about “the colour of your skin or your faith” and he wanted people to live alongside each other.”

According to Birmingham city council, the ethnicity of Handsworth is 25% Pakistani, 23% Indian, 10% Bangladeshi, 16% Black African or Black Caribbean, 10% mixed or other ethnic group and 9% white.

The comments, which Jenrick made at the Aldridge-Brownhills Conservative Association dinner on 14 March, have been criticised by Handsworth’s MP and some senior Tories.

The area’s independent MP Ayoub Khan said: “The claims made by the shadow justice secretary are not only wildly false but also incredibly irresponsible. He has misrepresented a storied and diverse community, awkwardly distorting the product of an all-out bin strike to fit his culture-warrior narrative filled with far-right cliches.”

Labour chair Anna Turley said Jenrick needs to “explain himself urgently,” suggesting he was reducing people to the colour of their skin, something Tory leader Kemi Badenoch had specifically called out during her first speech at the Tory conference.

Meanwhile, Tory politician and former West Midlands mayor Andy Street said Jenrick was “wrong” in his comments, and that Handsworth is a “very integrated place.”

He told BBC Newsnight he knew the area “very well” and it had “come a hell of a long way.”

Pointing to the diversity of communities who live in the neighbourhood, Street said Handsworth was “actually one of the most successful” integrated places.

Despite the criticism, Jenrick has stood by his comments. On Monday, after the recording was reported, he said: “Six separate government reports over 20 years have highlighted the problem of parallel communities and called for a frank and honest conversation about the issue.

“The situation is no better today. Unlike other politicians, I won’t shy away from this issue. We have to integrate communities if we are to be a united country.”

Topics:

Robert Jenrick

RELATED ARTICLES

Robert Jenrick says pensioners are waking up with illegal migrants in their bedrooms

ECHR

Robert Jenrick says pensioners are waking up with illegal migrants in their bedrooms

By Jack Peat

Deadly bacteria outbreak forces all migrants to leave barge after just four days

Asylum seekers

Deadly bacteria outbreak forces all migrants to leave barge after just four days

By Steve Hopkins

Immigration minister says Albanians ‘should be barred’ from claiming UK asylum

Albania

Immigration minister says Albanians ‘should be barred’ from claiming UK asylum

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

conservative conference

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

By Charlie Herbert

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

Andy Burnham

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

By Charlie Herbert

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

News

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

By Harry Warner

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israel

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

By Ryan Jarrett

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

By Joseph Loftus

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

Affiliate

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

By Jonny Yates

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

By Joseph Loftus

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

end of the world

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

By JOE

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

sensitive

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

By JOE

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

attack

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

By JOE

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

AI

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

conservative conference

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

By Charlie Herbert

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

Affiliate

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

By Jonny Yates

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

Cocaine

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

By Harry Warner

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

Doge

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

By Charlie Herbert

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories