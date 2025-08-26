Search icon

Politics

26th Aug 2025

Reform want to pay to the Taliban to take back illegal migrants

Zia Yusuf said paying the Taliban was "quite reasonable."

Ryan Jarrett

Reform UK would look at paying the Taliban to take back migrants who have entered the UK illegally, according to Zia Yusuf.

The former party chairman, who now fronts Reform’s Musk-inspired government efficiency programme, has said it would be “quite reasonable” for the British government to give money to the Taliban in order for a returns deal with Afghanistan.

Yusuf’s comments came on the same day party leader Nigel Farage outlined Reform’s plans to tackle illegal migration should they be win the next general election.

In a speech, Farage pledged to leave the European Convention of Human Rights. and scrap the Human Rights Act. Reform would replace this with a British Bill of Rights, applicable only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

People coming to the UK via unauthorised routes would have no right to claim asylum and would be housed in facilities at old military bases, before being deported to their country of origin or third countries like Rwanda.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Yusuf was asked about how Reform would go about returning illegal migrants to countries.

After saying his party would put aside a £2bn budget for returns deals, it was pointed out that this would be a drop in the ocean to some nations.

He replied:  “It’s not a drop in the ocean to Afghanistan, certainly not a drop in the ocean for Eritrea, the two countries that are top of the list of boat crossings.”

When asked if this meant Reform were willing to pay the Taliban, Yusuf said: “This country already gives £151m a year to Afghanistan in the form of foreign aid. I think it’s quite reasonable.”

After it was explained to him that this money was not going to the Taliban to take people back, Yusuf claimed British people have “had enough of their goodwill being taken advantage of.”

He added: “The notion that Afghans topped the list in terms of foreign nationals crossing the Channel illegally, the majority of them fighting age males into this country, while this country gives £151m of aid to Afghanistan. We don’t think that’s fair.”

Topics:

Migration,Reform UK,Taliban

