06th May 2025

Reform pledges to ban flying flags except Union Jack, St George’s Cross and county flags on public buildings

Nina McLaughlin

They have pledged to ban all other flags in councils they control

Reform have announced that they are pledging to ban public buildings flying any flags other than the Union Jack, St George’s Cross or county flags.

Reform chairman Zia Yusuf announced: “Reform-controlled English councils will move at speed to resolve that the only flags permitted to be flown on or in its buildings will be the Union Jack and St George’s flag”.

“No other flags will be permitted to be flown on flag-poles, balconies, reception desks or council-chamber walls,” Yusuf added.

Labour MP for Blackpool South, Chris Webb, said the party was off to a “a great start” by “banning” flags such as the Lancashire rose.

Reform took control of Lancashire County Council on Friday, and the council confirmed to BBC that they would continue to fly the Lancashire rose.

Reform then issued a later statement to clarify that they would include county flags too.

“Reform UK will proudly fly the Union Jack, St George’s flag and county flags.”

“Unlike the Tories and Labour, we are proud of our country and history,” they said.

Reform took control of 10 local authorities in last week’s local election.

Labour’s MP for Dover and Deal, Mike Tapp, accused Reform of being “Putin’s puppets” as their pledge means the Ukrainian flag cannot be flown.

“Reform are to ban the flying of Ukrainian flags from public buildings. A gesture of solidarity we see across the whole country,” Tapp said.

Reform’s pledge also means that public buildings in areas controlled by them will be banned from flying flags to do with other movements, such as the Pride flag.

Topics:

Flags,Politics,reform,St George's Cross,union jack

