Reform-led council slammed for plans to spend £75,000 on union jack flags

What a way to spend taxpayers’ money

Reform-led Nottinghamshire County Council has come under fire for its plans to spend £75,000 on installing union jack flags.

Some 164 flags will be put up in 82 locations in Rushcliffe, Broxtowe, Bassetlaw, Newark, Mansfield, Ashfield and Gedling, the BBC reports.

Taking into account the cost of brackets, traffic management and cherry pickers to install the flags, each one will cost £457 to put up.

According to council leader Mick Barton, the flags will “strengthen community spirit.”

Although the decision doesn’t need to be voted on, councillors have five days to raise objections to the plan so that changes can be made.

Barton has argued the flags are actually value for money because the “supports for the banners have been robustly tested” so they will “last for many years.”

But the plans have been slammed by opposition councillors. Labour councillor Helen Faccio said she was “shocked but not surprised” by the plans, and suggested the money could be better spent on local issues such as “filling potholes or investing in youth clubs.”

“At the moment, flags are being used to divide us and that is not good for our community,” she said.

Meanwhile, the council’s Conservative leader of the opposition, Sam Smith, said it “seems a bit ridiculous” to spend £75,000 of taxpayers’ money on the flags, adding that this “should be spent on services instead.”