Search icon

Politics

24th Oct 2025

Reform-led council slammed for plans to spend £75,000 on union jack flags

Charlie Herbert

What a way to spend taxpayers’ money

Reform-led Nottinghamshire County Council has come under fire for its plans to spend £75,000 on installing union jack flags.

Some 164 flags will be put up in 82 locations in Rushcliffe, Broxtowe, Bassetlaw, Newark, Mansfield, Ashfield and Gedling, the BBC reports.

Taking into account the cost of brackets, traffic management and cherry pickers to install the flags, each one will cost £457 to put up.

According to council leader Mick Barton, the flags will “strengthen community spirit.”

Although the decision doesn’t need to be voted on, councillors have five days to raise objections to the plan so that changes can be made.

Barton has argued the flags are actually value for money because the “supports for the banners have been robustly tested” so they will “last for many years.”

But the plans have been slammed by opposition councillors. Labour councillor Helen Faccio said she was “shocked but not surprised” by the plans, and suggested the money could be better spent on local issues such as “filling potholes or investing in youth clubs.”

“At the moment, flags are being used to divide us and that is not good for our community,” she said.

Meanwhile, the council’s Conservative leader of the opposition, Sam Smith, said it “seems a bit ridiculous” to spend £75,000 of taxpayers’ money on the flags, adding that this “should be spent on services instead.”

Topics:

Reform UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Question Time audience laugh at Nadine Dorries as she tries to explain Reform’s immigration plan

Headline

Question Time audience laugh at Nadine Dorries as she tries to explain Reform’s immigration plan

By Ryan Jarrett

‘Stop Farage’ campaign denies Reform a win in Wales

Nigel Farage

‘Stop Farage’ campaign denies Reform a win in Wales

By Charlie Herbert

Big John hits back at Reform after accusations of ‘being a left wing plant’ to oppose Tom Skinner

big john

Big John hits back at Reform after accusations of ‘being a left wing plant’ to oppose Tom Skinner

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

News

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

By Harry Warner

Greens now tied with Labour in latest polls as Starmer’s party hits record low

Green Party

Greens now tied with Labour in latest polls as Starmer’s party hits record low

By Harry Warner

Government finally acknowledges ‘severe’ economic impact of Brexit

Brexit

Government finally acknowledges ‘severe’ economic impact of Brexit

By Charlie Herbert

Zack Polanski: Greens will overtake the Tories and replace Labour

greens

Zack Polanski: Greens will overtake the Tories and replace Labour

By Bill Curtis

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

By Nina McLaughlin

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

Donald Trump

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Load more stories