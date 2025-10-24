Question Time audience laugh at Nadine Dorries as she tries to explain Reform’s immigration plan

A fantastic watch

Nadine Dorries was laughed at by the Question Time audience as she struggled to explain how Reform’s plans to tackle immigration would actually work.

During an appearance on this week’s edition of the BBC programme, Dorries claimed Reform were the only party who “have a plan” to tackle the small boats crisis, a comment that immediately drew a ripple of laughter from the audience.

“The only time in the future when this problem is going to be dealt with with any effectiveness and a plan is going to be delivered, is when the two parties that have completely failed to control this have gone and Reform take power,” she said.

But it got more embarrassing for Mad Nads when she actually tried to explain what that plan was.

The former Tory said the key to controlling our borders was if the UK left the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), after Labour’s Stephen Kinnock asked what Reform’s plan was.

The minister then asked how leaving the ECHR was in anyway going to help international cooperation, something which is vital in tackling illegal immigration.

“What would leaving the ECHR do to international cooperation, do you think it would help or hinder,” Kinnock asked Dorries.

Dorries struggled to come up with any answer to the very valid question, prompting yet more laughter from the audience.

Things you love to see.



This #bbcqt audience are laughing at Reform and Nadine Dorries.pic.twitter.com/lhFTqadrco — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) October 23, 2025

Reacting on X, one person joked: “Possibly the only good thing to happen to the Tories since about 2010 is that Nadine Dorries has taken her immense policy and communications skills off to an even more idiotic party.”