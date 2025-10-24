Search icon

Politics

24th Oct 2025

Question Time audience laugh at Nadine Dorries as she tries to explain Reform’s immigration plan

A fantastic watch

Ryan Jarrett

Nadine Dorries was laughed at by the Question Time audience as she struggled to explain how Reform’s plans to tackle immigration would actually work.

During an appearance on this week’s edition of the BBC programme, Dorries claimed Reform were the only party who “have a plan” to tackle the small boats crisis, a comment that immediately drew a ripple of laughter from the audience.

“The only time in the future when this problem is going to be dealt with with any effectiveness and a plan is going to be delivered, is when the two parties that have completely failed to control this have gone and Reform take power,” she said.

But it got more embarrassing for Mad Nads when she actually tried to explain what that plan was.

READ NEXT: Mariella Frostrup silences Nadine Dorries with dismantling of anti-immigrant rhetoric

The former Tory said the key to controlling our borders was if the UK left the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), after Labour’s Stephen Kinnock asked what Reform’s plan was.

The minister then asked how leaving the ECHR was in anyway going to help international cooperation, something which is vital in tackling illegal immigration.

“What would leaving the ECHR do to international cooperation, do you think it would help or hinder,” Kinnock asked Dorries.

Dorries struggled to come up with any answer to the very valid question, prompting yet more laughter from the audience.

Reacting on X, one person joked: “Possibly the only good thing to happen to the Tories since about 2010 is that Nadine Dorries has taken her immense policy and communications skills off to an even more idiotic party.”

Topics:

Headline,question time,Reform UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Reform-led council slammed for plans to spend £75,000 on union jack flags

Reform UK

Reform-led council slammed for plans to spend £75,000 on union jack flags

By Charlie Herbert

‘Stop Farage’ campaign denies Reform a win in Wales

Nigel Farage

‘Stop Farage’ campaign denies Reform a win in Wales

By Charlie Herbert

Big John hits back at Reform after accusations of ‘being a left wing plant’ to oppose Tom Skinner

big john

Big John hits back at Reform after accusations of ‘being a left wing plant’ to oppose Tom Skinner

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

News

Three-quarters of Brits support a wealth tax, YouGov poll finds

By Harry Warner

Greens now tied with Labour in latest polls as Starmer’s party hits record low

Green Party

Greens now tied with Labour in latest polls as Starmer’s party hits record low

By Harry Warner

Government finally acknowledges ‘severe’ economic impact of Brexit

Brexit

Government finally acknowledges ‘severe’ economic impact of Brexit

By Charlie Herbert

Zack Polanski: Greens will overtake the Tories and replace Labour

greens

Zack Polanski: Greens will overtake the Tories and replace Labour

By Bill Curtis

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

By Nina McLaughlin

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

Donald Trump

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Load more stories