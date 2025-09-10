Pro-Palestine protestors confront Trump at Washington DC restaurant

Trump had made a rare trip into the city to eat.

Donald Trump was confronted by protestors at a restaurant in Washington DC as he sat down to eat.

Activists from Code Pink – an anti-war, feminist organisation – disrupted a private dinner attended by Trump, vice-president JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday at a steakhouse near the White House, NBC reports.

The protestors chanted “They feast while Gaza starves,” “Trump is the Hitler of our time” and “Free DC, Free Palestine” at the group of Republicans.

In footage shared by the group on social media, Trump can be seen pointing and smiling at the women, before they are removed by security.

In recent weeks, Trump has launched a crackdown on crime in the US capital, which has included an increase in federal law enforcement and the deployment of armed National Guard troop.

He claims restaurant attendance in Washington DC has increased as a result.

Speaking to reporters outside the restaurant on Tuesday before they dined, the president said: “We wanted to take some of the members of the Cabinet out to dinner, and here we are — we’re standing right in the middle of D.C., which, as you know about, over the last year was a very unsafe place, over the last 20 years actually was very unsafe. And now there’s virtually no crime. We call it crime-free.”

Protesters were subsequently escorted out of the restaurant pic.twitter.com/FeHQmsIDBU — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 10, 2025

A few days ago, a reporter had pointed out to Trump that he not gone to a restaurant in the city during either of his terms as president, and asked him if this would change.