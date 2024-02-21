Search icon

News

21st Feb 2024

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

Charlie Herbert

PMQs live blog

Welcome to our live coverage of Prime Minister’s Questions, as Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer do battle this lunchtime in the House of Commons.

Related links:

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

Don’t ban teenagers from social media and smart phones, ban boomers

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Topics:

keir starmer,pmqs,prime minister's questions,Rishi Sunak

RELATED ARTICLES

Labour Party vows to fully ban fox hunting

fox hunting

Labour Party vows to fully ban fox hunting

By Charlie Herbert

Sunak slammed for ‘shameful’ trans jibe during PMQs

brianna ghey

Sunak slammed for ‘shameful’ trans jibe during PMQs

By Charlie Herbert

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

By Joseph Loftus

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

By Charlie Herbert

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

Belle Delphine

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

By JOE

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

By Joseph Loftus

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

breathtaking

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

By Charlie Herbert

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Netflix has just added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

By Stephen Porzio

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

By Charlie Herbert

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

By Joseph Loftus

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

jordan north

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

By Charlie Herbert

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

By Charlie Herbert

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories