Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

The claims have been rejected by officials.

Nigel Farage has been made the laughable claim that Eastern European migrants are stealing and eating swans from Royal Parks.

During an appearance on LBC, the Reform leader was pressed by presenter Nick Ferrari over whether he condemned Donald Trump’s recent comments linking paracetamol to autism.

Unsurprisingly, Farage refused to fully dismiss or condemn Trump’s comments, before claiming there was “some truth” in the president’s claims last year that illegal immigrants from Haiti were eating domestic pets in Ohio.

Farage said: “If I said to you that swans were being eaten in royal parks and carps were being taken out of ponds and eaten in this country from people with different cultures. Would you agree that is happening?”

When Ferrari asked the Clacton MP who was doing this, he replied: “People who come from countries where it is acceptable to do so.”

After being pushed by Ferrari to clarify if he meant “eastern Europeans,” Farage said: “So I believe. I’m not saying that, I am putting it back as an argument.”

"They're eating the carp. They're eating the swans."



Nigel Farage doubles down on his bet that immigrants were eating cats and dogs in America.



He now suggests there's a 'similar story' in Britain. pic.twitter.com/PFLQYL7SIA — LBC (@LBC) September 24, 2025

His claims have been dismissed by authorities though, with a spokesperson for the Royal Parks charity saying: “We’ve not had any incidents reported to us of people killing or eating swans in London’s eight Royal Parks.

“Our wildlife officers work closely with the Swan Sanctuary to ensure the welfare of the swans across the parks.”

Farage seemed to be referencing a video from Turning Point UK, which claimed to show an RSPCA worker catching migrants cooking a bird she did not believe was a chicken, the Express reports.