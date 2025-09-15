Search icon

15th Sep 2025

Nigel Farage admits breaking parliamentary rules

Nigel Farage has admitted breaching parliamentary rules over a visit to America earlier...

Charlie Herbert

Farage has blamed the error on his office

Nigel Farage has admitted breaching parliamentary rules over a visit to America earlier this year.

The Reform UK leader failed to register the visit to Florida in March this year, where he headlined a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

Farage appeared as a special guest at the ‘Disruptor’s Dinner’, a $500-a-head Republican Party event in Tallahassee where hospitality packages cost up to $25,000.

The Sunday Times reported that the Clacton MP did not disclose who paid for the visit or how much he was paid for it.

By failing to disclose this information, Farage broke parliamentary rules. These require MPs to register visits abroad that cost more than £300 within 28 days if they are not wholly paid for by the MP or public funds.

In a statement to the Times, Farage blamed his office for the error.

He said: “The trip to Florida in March was remunerated in three separate instalments over the course of two months. I emailed the details to my office in the normal way.

“Unfortunately, these submissions were not added to the register. This was an error. The travel arrangements were paid for by myself.

“A correction to the record will be made tomorrow along with an apology to the registrar.”

Farage was reported to have missed Prime Minister’s Questions in order to make the Florida visit.

The admission comes as tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for Farage to release his tax returns.

Farage has been under pressure over his tax affairs in recent weeks, particularly in regards to a Clacton property purchased by his partner.

Nigel Farage

