Search icon

Politics

29th Apr 2025

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Charlie Herbert

“President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us – that will never, ever happen.”

The Liberal Party have won the Canadian election, following a dramatic reversal in fortunes thanks to Donald Trump.

Mark Carney will be the next prime minister of Canada after his party won the most seats in the election, which was sparked after Justin Trudeau stepped down as PM earlier this year.

At this point in time it is too close to call whether the Liberals will win a majority, but what is clear is what an incredible turnaround this is for the party, whose popularity surged thanks to their clear anti-Trump message.

Before Trump became president, the Conservative Party in Canada had held a huge lead in the polls following 10 years of Liberal rule under Trudeau.

But since Trump came to power he has repeatedly called for Canada to become part of the US and launched a number of verbal attacks on America’s neighbour.

But it seems the only impact his rhetoric had was uniting Canadians behind the Liberal Party.

Speaking following his win, Carney said: “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never ever happen.”

“We will fight back with everything we have to get the best deal for Canada.”

He told the crowd he had been warning them that America “wants our land, our resources, our country,” and that “one of the responsibilities of government is to prepare for the worst.”

The former Bank of England governor accused the US of ‘betraying’ Canada and said the country’s “old relationship of integration with the US is now over.”

He added: “If the US no longer wants to be at the forefront of world leadership, Canada will be.”

Reacting to the result on X, one person said: “The impact of an unpopular American president on a foreign election is stunning. We’ve never seen anything like the seismic political shift Trump triggered in Canada to deliver a stunning Liberal win. Trump’s toxicity is rewriting global politics.”

Another said: “Just months ago, the Conservatives were headed for a landslide. But after Trump came to power and launched reckless attacks on Canada, many Canadians moved to back Carney as a rejection of Trump.”

Topics:

Canada,Donald Trump,mark carney

RELATED ARTICLES

Several people dead after car drives through crowd at festival

Canada

Several people dead after car drives through crowd at festival

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump ‘deports two-year-old toddler’ with ‘no meaningful process’

deportation

Donald Trump ‘deports two-year-old toddler’ with ‘no meaningful process’

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump labelled ‘dumbest president ever’ after six-word announcement

Donald Trump

Donald Trump labelled ‘dumbest president ever’ after six-word announcement

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

Mayor leaves people disgusted after calling for a purge to get rid of the homeless

government

Mayor leaves people disgusted after calling for a purge to get rid of the homeless

By Dan Seddon

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

Germany

Germany issues chilling warning to residents as country admits it’s not ready for WW3

By Sean Crosbie

China tells Trump to ‘stop whining’ after president puts tariffs up to 245%

China

China tells Trump to ‘stop whining’ after president puts tariffs up to 245%

By Sean Crosbie

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Russia

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

By Dan Seddon

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

Courts

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

By Harry Warner

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories