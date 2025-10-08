Search icon

Politics

08th Oct 2025

Lord Heseltine: ‘Reform UK are equivalent of 1930s right wing fascists’

The Tory peer hit out at his party's leadership and policies.

Charlie Herbert

“The same argument, the same sort of human nature is being stirred up.”

Lord Heseltine has said Reform UK are the modern day equivalent of the “right wing fascists of the 1930s.”

Speaking at the Tory Party conference this week, Lord Heseltine urged his party to denounce the “populist extremism” of Nigel Farage.

In a speech at a European Movement fringe meeting, the Tory peer said populist parties such as Reform, Germany’s AfD and France’s Front National, are “on the march” in Europe, Sky News reports.

Lord Heseltine said they were the “right-wing equivalents of the fascists in the ’30s”.

And he added later: “We will never, never, have any part in the populist extremism of Nigel Farage. We have to deal with President Trump for the next three years, we don’t want his mouthpiece anywhere near Number 10.”

Speaking to Newsnight on Tuesday, Lord Heseltine stood by his comments, pointing to the anti-immigrant rhetoric.

He said: “The fascists [of the 1930s] were anti-Jews, and protest today is anti-immigrant. The same argument, the same sort of human nature is being stirred up.

“Enoch Powell did the same in the 1960s and it was a wholly destructive contribution to a civilised society.”

When it was put to him by Victoria Derbyshire that Reform would argue they are simply in favour of tighter immigration control, Lord Heseltine responded: “I know, they would wouldn’t they? But you see it’s the stuff about saying they’re all rapists, robbers, criminals, that is the essence of the appeal of Reform.

“And you’ve got President Trump doing the same in America.”

Lord Heseltine took aim at the Tory Party’s attempts to copy Reform’s rhetoric, hitting out at leader Kemi Badenoch’s pledges to withdraw the UK from the European Convention of Human Rights and the European Court.

He also criticised the Tory leader’s policy to deport 150,000 migrants a year, accusing his party of demonising asylum seekers, and the promises to scrap climate change targets and carbon taxes.

Topics:

Conservative Party,Reform UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

conservative conference

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

By Charlie Herbert

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

News

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

By Sammi Minion

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

brian cox

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

By Charlie Herbert

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

Andy Burnham

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

By Charlie Herbert

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

News

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

By Harry Warner

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israel

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

By Ryan Jarrett

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

By Joseph Loftus

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

India

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

By Harry Warner

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Amazon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

By Sammi Minion

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

Affiliate

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

By Jonny Yates

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

By Harry Warner

London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt near Stamford Bridge

Football

London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt near Stamford Bridge

By Sammi Minion

Dolly Parton’s sister says she’s ‘up all night praying’ for singer’s health

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s sister says she’s ‘up all night praying’ for singer’s health

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Drivers warned as new DVLA regulation enforced with AI cameras begins

Driving

Drivers warned as new DVLA regulation enforced with AI cameras begins

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump latest remarks sparks rumours he’s ‘on the brink of death’

America

Donald Trump latest remarks sparks rumours he’s ‘on the brink of death’

By Harry Warner

Newly-elected mayor fighting for life after being injured in ‘stabbing attack’

Germany

Newly-elected mayor fighting for life after being injured in ‘stabbing attack’

By Harry Warner

Three in ten Gen Z didn’t realise you had to pay for water

Three in ten Gen Z didn’t realise you had to pay for water

By JOE

Family Guy confirm they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

Family Guy

Family Guy confirm they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

By Nina McLaughlin

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories