29th Oct 2025

Lord Heseltine: ‘My final contribution may be to try to stop Nigel Farage’

Lord Heseltine said he 'wants to expose Reform for what they are.'

Lord Michael Heseltine has said in his “final contribution” in politics could be to “stop Nigel Farage” for the good of the United Kingdom.

The Tory peer has been a vocal critic of Farage and Reform, comparing them to the “right wing fascists of the 1930s” during an appearance at the Conservative Party conference earlier this month.

Now, in a new interview with the Times, Lord Heseltine has repeated his assertion that Farage’s party are fascist.

He told the publication that Reform are a “reincarnation of Oswald Mosley and his fascists in the Thirties when it was the Jews [who were the target], and of Enoch Powell with immigrants in the Sixties.”

Heseltine said he wants to “expose Reform for what they are,” and labelled Farage a “reincarnation of that human instinct to distrust something different from yourself.”

He continued: “We have seen it all before throughout our history — the Wars of the Roses, Catholics v Protestants. We have been there before and I hate it. I wanted to tell the Conservative Party with all the experience I may have that they must never do a deal with Nigel Farage.”

Heseltine added: “My final contribution may be to try to stop Nigel Farage for the welfare of this country.

“I enjoy being part of the fray, giving speeches. Someone at the party conference shouted, ‘What are you doing here?’ But I still have something I want to say.”

The peer also went on to dismantle Farage’s ‘man of the people’ schtick that he has adopted throughout his political career.

“From the moment I first saw him in action, I thought, you are after the white working-class pub vote,” Heseltine said.

“You never saw him without a tankard of beer. Then the farmers got into trouble and, can you believe it, he turned up looking like a farmer. I think that is phoney and fake and he is phoney and fake.”

He added that Farage is a privately educated City boy “who has no policies worth the name but gives the impression he has.”

