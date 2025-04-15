Search icon

Politics

15th Apr 2025

Liz Truss to launch ‘free speech’ social media platform this summer

Bill Curtis

Britain is just months away from getting a platform similar to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.

Liz Truss will launch her own “free speech” social media platform this summer, The London Economic has revealed.

The short-serving former PM brought up her plan to start an alternative social platform at a Bitcoin conference called ‘Saving the West’ over the weekend after attacking the establishment for bringing her down after less than 50 days in power. 

Truss has previously shared her plans to run a new social media network, vowing to take on a “deep state” that the “legacy media” refused to scrutinise, but she did not set a time frame for when it would be announced. Now – it has been confirmed – Britain is just months away from getting a platform similar to Donald Trump’s Truth Social. 

“We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage,” she said to a hall of attendees who forked out between £250 to £1,000 to listen to her speak in “the home of free speech” in Bedford. 

She said: “I want to see a massive change in Britain. I became an MP in 2010 because I wanted to see the country change. Because I’m a patriot and want to see Britain do well. I hated the decline and the acceptance of decline. 

“I rose up the ministerial ranks and had all these battles. I got to the top and thought now I finally have an opportunity to actually do what needs to be done in the country [such as] cutting taxes, getting on with fracking, reducing the size of the state [and] all of those things and I was cut off at the knees by the economic establishment and the elites. The people who didn’t want change and the status-quo-ists. 

“That has made me think it is not enough just to get into No 10. You might think you can just get into No 10 and sign things off: you can’t. What I’m now thinking is we need a media network to be able to communicate to people so we can have a grassroots movement that is really demanding change of our leaders. As well as needing the good leaders, MPs, and business people running the departments, we actually need a grassroots movement in this country; otherwise, we won’t get the change.”

Truss also said she “worries” about how “stories are suppressed or promoted” and highlighted the Netflix drama Adolescence by comparing it to the grooming gang scandal, adding, “this is what used to happen in the soviet union – now it is happening to us”.

The former prime minister said: “Recently, we have seen the promotion of the documentary – or not the documentary – the show Adolescence. I haven’t watched it, but we have seen the promotion of that and the asking questions of that, and we have seen the whole issue of the grooming gangs suppressed. 

“The mainstream media haven’t really covered it. What you can see is a real push to promote certain ideas and also suppress certain ideas and to stop people saying what they think.”

Topics:

Headline,liz truss

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump labels Gaza an ‘incredible piece of real estate’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump labels Gaza an ‘incredible piece of real estate’

By Harry Warner

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

America

Trump issues China with threat of more tariffs

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

Courts

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

America

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

By Dan Seddon

Number of UK and EU tourists travelling to America plumet amid Trump regime

Donald Trump

Number of UK and EU tourists travelling to America plumet amid Trump regime

By Sean Crosbie

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

Donald Trump

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

By Sean Crosbie

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

Donald Trump

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor speaks out about Donald Trump’s weight loss

Donald Trump

Doctor speaks out about Donald Trump’s weight loss

By Sean Crosbie

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

Beatles

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

By Jack Peat

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

By Ryan Jarrett

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

Courts

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

By Harry Warner

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

big brother

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

By Dan Seddon

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

Streaming

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories