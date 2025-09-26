Search icon

Politics

26th Sep 2025

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

Ryan Jarrett

“The Sharia Law comments were ridiculous.”

Keir Starmer has labelled Donald Trump’s claim that Sadiq Khan wants to introduce Sharia Law in London as “nonsense” and “ridiculous.”

This week, Trump Donald Trump delivered an address to the United Nations General Assembly that, even by his standards, was chock-a-block with lies, nonsense and divisive vitriol.

Among his most ludicrous claims was when he said London ‘wants to go to Sharia Law’ under Sadiq Khan, who he labelled a “terrible mayor.”

Now, Sir Keir Starmer has flatly dismissed Trump’s comments, describing them as “nonsense.”

He said: “Sadiq Khan is a very good mayor, and [he is] actually driving down serious crime. So, there’s a lot I agree with with President Trump, we get along, we had a good state visit last week, but on this, I disagree with him and the Sharia Law comments were ridiculous.”

When asked if he would call out Trump on the comments the next time he saw him, Sir Keir said: “Oh of course, we have a frank conversation about many, many things.

“But I want to express my support for our mayor Sadiq Khan. We’re very proud to have a Muslim mayor in our diverse city.”

Khan himself has also condemned the comments. He said Trump had shown “he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic.”

Topics:

Donald Trump,keir starmer

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

2026 FIFA World Cup

Trump will move World Cup games from ‘unsafe cities’

By Sammi Minion

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump as ‘racist, sexist and Islamophobic’

By Harry Warner

White House accuses UN of ‘sabotage’ after escalator malfunction

Donald Trump

White House accuses UN of ‘sabotage’ after escalator malfunction

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israel

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

By Joseph Loftus

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

Donald Trump

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

By Harry Warner

The most laughable moments from Trump’s nonsensical UN address

Donald Trump

The most laughable moments from Trump’s nonsensical UN address

By Charlie Herbert

Tommy Robinson ‘deported from TWO countries’ this weekend

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson ‘deported from TWO countries’ this weekend

By Charlie Herbert

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

Asia

South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship after it breaches sea border

By Harry Warner

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

News

Here’s how the government’s new digital IDs will work

By Harry Warner

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

Affiliate

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #46: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #46: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

Leicester

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

By JOE

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goals Scored in Brentford v Man United

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israel

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

By Charlie Herbert

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

Music

CEO of Ticketmaster says that gig tickets are ‘underpriced and have been for a long time’

By Harry Warner

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

By Jonny Yates

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

News

Petition against digital ID cards reaches one million signatures

By Harry Warner

Liverpool trigger emergency UEFA rule just days before Galatasaray clash

Amazon

Liverpool trigger emergency UEFA rule just days before Galatasaray clash

By Sammi Minion

Smartwatch with ‘impressive’ features that rivals Apple drops to £20

Affiliate

Smartwatch with ‘impressive’ features that rivals Apple drops to £20

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories