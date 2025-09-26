Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

Keir Starmer has labelled Donald Trump’s claim that Sadiq Khan wants to introduce Sharia Law in London as “nonsense” and “ridiculous.”

This week, Trump Donald Trump delivered an address to the United Nations General Assembly that, even by his standards, was chock-a-block with lies, nonsense and divisive vitriol.

Among his most ludicrous claims was when he said London ‘wants to go to Sharia Law’ under Sadiq Khan, who he labelled a “terrible mayor.”

Now, Sir Keir Starmer has flatly dismissed Trump’s comments, describing them as “nonsense.”

He said: “Sadiq Khan is a very good mayor, and [he is] actually driving down serious crime. So, there’s a lot I agree with with President Trump, we get along, we had a good state visit last week, but on this, I disagree with him and the Sharia Law comments were ridiculous.”

When asked if he would call out Trump on the comments the next time he saw him, Sir Keir said: “Oh of course, we have a frank conversation about many, many things.

“But I want to express my support for our mayor Sadiq Khan. We’re very proud to have a Muslim mayor in our diverse city.”

Khan himself has also condemned the comments. He said Trump had shown “he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic.”