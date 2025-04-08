Search icon

Politics

08th Apr 2025

Keir Starmer confirms he still wants to lower voting age to 16

"If you're old enough to pay your taxes, then you are entitled to have a say on how your taxes are spent."

Ryan Jarrett

Keir Starmer has confirmed his government is still committed to lowering the voting age to 16 for UK-wide parliamentary and local elections.

Speaking to MPs on the Commons liaison committee on Tuesday, the prime minister was asked about then subject of lowering the voting age, something which had been in Labour’s manifesto at last year’s election.

Labour had said they would allow 16-year-olds to vote in UK parliament elections and local elections.

In a question to the PM, the Youth Parliament asked when the government was likely to “see legislation coming forward” on the matter after the manifesto pledge wasn’t included in the most recent King’s Speech.

He responded: “We will definitely get it done, it’s a manifesto commitment and we intend to honour it.

“I think if you’re old enough to go out to work, if you’re old enough to pay your taxes, then you are entitled to have a say on how your taxes are spent.”

Referencing how 16-year-olds are able to vote in Scottish and Welsh parliament elections, along with local elections in both nations, Starmer added: “We do have voting at younger ages in different parts of the United Kingdom and the sky didn’t fall in – it’s a commitment we made and one we intend to keep.”

keir starmer

