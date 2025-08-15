Search icon

15th Aug 2025

JD Vance turned away from Cotswolds pub following staff mutiny

Charlie Herbert

The Cotswolds have been garnering lots of attention

JD Vance was apparently turned away from a pub in the Cotswolds after staff threatened to go on strike if he was allowed to visit the venue.

The US vice-president has been causing a scene in the Cotswolds this month after he decided to make the area his summer holiday destination.

So far, residents have been thoroughly miffed by his visit to the hamlet of Dean, which has seen the area and nearby Chipping Norton swarmed with secret services and police.

Residents have made their feelings towards him pretty clear and hundreds gathered in the village of Charlbury this week for a ‘not welcome’ party aimed at Vance.

It seems this wasn’t the only anti-Vance protest the good people of Charlbury carried out this week either.

According to reports, the Republican was turned away by a local pub after staff threatened a mutiny.

Apparently, the VP had wanted to make a booking at The Bull in Charlbury, an early 16th-century countryside pub with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, which the Michelin Guide awards to restaurants offering excellent food at moderate prices.

But staff are said to have staged a mutiny at The Bull, telling their bosses they wouldn’t show up to work if Vance was allowed to book at the pub, the latest Popb***h newsletter claims.

When the reports were put to a staff member by The Daily Beast, they said they were “not able to comment.”

The reported rejection comes just weeks after Vance’s predecessor Kamala Harris dined at The Bull as part of the pre-wedding dinner for Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve.

