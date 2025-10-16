Greens now tied with Labour in latest polls as Starmer’s party hits record low

‘When I was elected, I said we weren’t here to be disappointed in Labour, we’re here to replace them.’

The Greens are now tied with Labour as Keir Starmer’s Party hits a record low, according to latest polls.

The Green Party is enjoying a meteoric rise at the moment, capitalising on the faltering Labour party and the chaos of Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new party.

The new numbers come as per Find Out Now’s voting intention tracker which shows, if a snap general election was held, what percentage of the vote each party would get, and the results do not bode well for Starmer’s incumbent government.

Despite having already delivered on, or have in progress, a third of all pledges, according to Full Fact’s Government Tracker, Starmer’s party continues to lose popularity as a result of issues concerning illegal migration, the Online Safety Act, digital IDs and rising inflation.

All these factors have left Labour with just 15% of the vote share, with the Green’s also sharing the same amount, as per the poll.

Despite a rough few years, the Tories sit above Labour with 17% of the share while Reform UK lead the way with a massive 32% of the vote.

The Lib Dems have 12%, further highlighting the plurality in the current electorate’s voting intention.

A vote share of 15% is Labour’s lowest ever share, even lower than in June 2019 when the party’s vote share sat at 23% under Jeremy Corbyn, according to Politco.

Find Out Now voting intention:

🟦 Reform UK: 32% (-)

🔵 Conservatives: 17% (-)

🟢 Greens: 15% (-)

🔴 Labour: 15% (-2)

🟠 Lib Dems: 12% (-)



Changes from 8th October

[Find Out Now, 15th October, N=2,705] pic.twitter.com/Yxdl1sgsoE — Find Out Now (@FindoutnowUK) October 16, 2025

Before the election, Labour polled at more than 40%.

While 15% is catastrophic for Labour, it is a triumph for the growing Green Party led by Zack Polanski.

When broken down, the Greens’ numbers show a real affinity with the younger generations, holding 30% of the vote share for 18-29 year-olds while also having 23% amongst 30-39 year-olds.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said: “When I was elected, I said we weren’t here to be disappointed in Labour, we’re here to replace them. And I meant it.

“Our membership is surging – already over 115,000, up 70% from when I was elected last month.

“We’re about to overtake the Conservatives in membership size and, watch this space, we’re about to overtake Labour in the polls. British politics is changing, Greens are giving Britain hope again.”