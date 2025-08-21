Search icon

Politics

21st Aug 2025

Far-right populists lead polls in Germany, France and Britain for the first time

Charlie Herbert

Far-right populist parties are top of the polls in Germany, the United Kingdom and France simultaneously for the first time.

For months, Reform UK and the National Rally have led the polls in the UK and France respectively. But after a poll earlier this month showed Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the most popular party amongst German voters, it meant that far-right parties led the way in Europe’s three biggest economies for the first time in modern history.

The poll from German broadcaster RTL put the AfD at 26%, ahead of the ruling Christian Democrats at 24%.

It’s a scenario that would have been almost unfathomable 10 years ago, when the European far-right was a largely fringe movement characterised by being anti-immigration and anti-Islam – which really, it still is.

But unrest and dissatisfaction with the political status quo and institutions combined with continuing economic issues such as inflation has seen support for the far-right surge in recent years. Europe is now faced with a very real world where populist right-wing parties could be in charge of its three most powerful nations.

Far-right parties have been elected in recent years in nations such as Italy and Hungary, but if one of Germany, France or Britain were to have a far-right party in power it would mark one of the most significant political shifts in European history.

Speaking to NBC, Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy and international development at the University of Birmingham, said the poll in Germany is a “sign of the power of populism, disinformation and the failure of established parties to understand what is happening.”

There is still a long way to go before the far-right will get a shot at winning in Germany, France or Britain. France’s presidential election is in 2027, whilst Germany and Britain won’t hold general elections until 2029.

All of the far-right parties are polling in the 20s and 30s percentage-wise. Whilst this puts them top of the polls, it is extremely unlikely this level of support would be enough to govern a majority.

And of course, it was only last year that the left came out on top in France’s legislative elections, a year which also saw Labour win a landslide in Britain.

Topics:

Politics,Reform UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Tommy Robinson charging £28-per-minute as a personal coach to the far-right

News

Tommy Robinson charging £28-per-minute as a personal coach to the far-right

By JOE

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

Macron

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

By Harry Warner

Nigel ‘keep politics out of football’ Farage launches football club

Nigel Farage

Nigel ‘keep politics out of football’ Farage launches football club

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump rules out Ukraine joining NATO or getting Crimea back

Donald Trump

Donald Trump rules out Ukraine joining NATO or getting Crimea back

By Charlie Herbert

Disgraced ex-Reform MP back looking for small boats in Yarmouth after accidentally reporting charity rowing crew

reform

Disgraced ex-Reform MP back looking for small boats in Yarmouth after accidentally reporting charity rowing crew

By Bill Curtis

JD Vance turned away from Cotswolds pub following staff mutiny

Headline

JD Vance turned away from Cotswolds pub following staff mutiny

By Charlie Herbert

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Government issue response after petition calling for general election passes 500,000 signatures

government

Government issue response after petition calling for general election passes 500,000 signatures

By Harry Warner

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

News

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

By Charlie Herbert

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

By Charlie Herbert

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

Community

Full-time workers are turning to food banks amid cost of living crisis

By Dan Seddon

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Newcastle v Liverpool: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

Football

Liverpool vs Man Utd given new date as TV selections made

By Sammi Minion

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

Burger King

Burger King responds after viral worker who ran restaurant on her own for 12 hours is fired

By JOE

Roy Keane reveals the huge signing on bonus he was paid by Man United back in 2003

Football

Roy Keane reveals the huge signing on bonus he was paid by Man United back in 2003

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories