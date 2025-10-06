Search icon

Politics

06th Oct 2025

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

Charlie Herbert

Out of everything you could get wrong…

As we approach the end of party conference season, this week has been the turn of the Tories – and you’d be forgiven for having no idea.

Social media has been awash with pictures of empty conference rooms and the conference for what is meant to be one of Britain’s big two parties has made barely a murmur in the news.

Perhaps the disastrous nature of the conference has been best summed up by a humiliating spelling gaffe on some Tory conference merch.

In a post on X, LBC journalist Natasha Clarke shared a picture of a bar of chocolate handed out at the conference.

The chocolate features a Kemi Badenoch quote on it – with the word Britain spelt incorrectly.

It reads: “When Labour negotiates, Britian [sic] loses.”

Clarke wrote in her post: “Tories want to run the country… Can’t spell it.”

A Labour source told LBC: “Yet another Tory Flake. They can’t proofread five words on a bar of chocolate. This conference really isn’t proving to be the Boost Kemi needs.”

Reacting to the gaffe, one person said: “Kinda sums up their last term, rushed out, half arsed, and without a second thought. At no point did anyone check that from concept to delivery, if they are making basic mistakes like that, how can they be trusted with the hard choices?”

Another joked: “Let’s hope they are not trying to organise any recreational events in a brewery, they might struggle.”

conservative conference,Conservative Party,Conservatives,Kemi Badenoch,Politics,tories

