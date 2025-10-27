Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

Implies that he'd use an uglier method, doesn't it...

“I’d love to do it.”

Donald Trump has once again refused to rule out running for an unconstitutional third term as president, although he has said there’s one loophole he won’t be using.

Whether it’s showing world leaders Trump 2028 caps or posting AI videos saying he’ll be president until 9,000AD, Trump could not be making it more obvious that he is seriously considering trying to run for a third term.

Whilst three terms as leader is fine in many countries, the US constitution states that presidents can only serve a maximum of two terms as president.

But Trump doesn’t seem daunted by the small matter of his country’s founding document.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his trip to Asia, Trump said he “would love to do it,” referring to the possibility of a third term.

“I have the best numbers ever,” he added.

Trump on a third term: "I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever. Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me." pic.twitter.com/8tsuvIOeVf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

One of the loopholes some have suggested he could use to get around the constitution is if he ran as vice-president at the 2028 election.

However, Trump has had the good decency to rule that possible route out for us, saying it’s “too cute” – which ominously implies he’d use a much uglier method.

“I think the people wouldn’t like that … it wouldn’t be right,” he said.

In order to repeal the 22nd amendment of the constitution which bars presidents from a third term, Trump would require approval from two-thirds of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Last week, his former adviser Steve Bannon told the Economist that a plan is in place for Trump to get a third term.

“Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” he said. “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay put what the plan is.”