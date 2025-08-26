Search icon

Politics

26th Aug 2025

Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

Literally no one has ever called him this.

JOE

Donald Trump has pretty much made up a title that he claims he is known by in Europe.

Speaking on Monday, the US president said it was an “honour” to be called this by Europeans – even though there seems to be absolutely no evidence or examples of anyone referring to him by this title.

The title in question? The so-called ‘President of Europe.’

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said: “They jokingly call me the president of Europe.

“They call me the president of Europe, which is an honour. I like Europe and I like those people.”

Trump seemed to be talking about his recent attempts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine – negotiations which failed in securing any major breakthrough.

After a summit with Putin in Alaska, Trump then had talks with European leaders and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.

Seeming to reference these talks, the Republican said: “They’re great leaders and we’ve never had a case where seven, plus 28 – essentially 35, 38 – countries were represented here the other day.”

But you’ll do well to find any examples of people calling Trump the ‘President of Europe’, as many were keen to point out on social media.

