Democrat Congressman destroys ‘pro-Putin politician’ Farage in congressional hearing

Congressman Jamie Raskin labelled Farage a "far-right pro-Putin politician."

‘Far-right pro-Putin politician’

Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin tore into Nigel Farage as the Reform UK leader appeared at a congressional hearing in the US.

Farage has travelled to the US this week – missing the first week of parliament after the summer in the process – seemingly just to badmouth the UK.

The Clacton MP appeared before Congress to give evidence to a US Congress inquiry into freedom of speech, attacking the UK”s Online Safety Act and criticising free speech laws.

But Congressman Raskin was having none of it, taking direct aim at Farage and questioning why he was even appearing at the hearing.

Raskin accused him of using the platform as nothing more than a PR stunt to boost his profile in the United States. In a fiery exchange, the Democrat highlighted the irony of Farage presenting himself as a defender of free speech, pointing to his long career calling for bans on the voices of those he disagrees with.

Raskin labelled Farage a “far-right pro-Putin politician” and a “Donald Trump sycophant and wannabe” in a searing takedown of the MP.

Raskin: "The dictators of the world have got nothing to fear from this hearing. Republicans called it to attack our democratic allies in Europe. The star witness is not a human rights leader like Navalny, but a far-right pro-Putin politician who leads the UK Reform Party …… pic.twitter.com/Ii1L3p4K1t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2025

He also pointed out Farage’s history of working with Russia Today and his previous comments in admiration of Vladimir Putin.

Nigel Farage looks uncomfortable as Jamie Raskin uses his opening statement to absolutely demolish him pic.twitter.com/273AJrRYuD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2025

Raskin received widespread praise for his beautiful dismantling of Farage, with many urging British politicians to take note – and pointing out how an American politician has managed to grill Farage better than most of the British press or politicians.

I have spent years saying I wished the US were more like the UK when it comes to tough interviews, but here's a turning of the tables: @jamie_raskin grilling @Nigel_Farage in a way the UK media rarely does. https://t.co/Dq0wPs45f3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 3, 2025

This is EPIC: If you haven't yet seen Rep. Jamie Raskin obliterate the "Putin-loving, free speech imposter, Trump sycophant" Nigel Farage, who squirms under a blistering verbal assault from Raskin, watch this.



Share widely.pic.twitter.com/R56Wy24PCe — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 3, 2025

Jamie Raskin does more to call out Farage in 3 minutes here than the BBC have done in the last 10+ uears https://t.co/kAgc9D9jcL — Huw J (@HuwJ85) September 3, 2025