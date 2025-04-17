Search icon

News

17th Apr 2025

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

Ava Keady

He said it was a turning point in his life.

YungBlud has been hit by a car in Paris.

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, revealed he was shaken up after being hit by a vehicle in the capital city.

He described the experience as ‘mental’, calling it a turning point in both his life and career.

Harrison said his brush with death made him question his legacy and if he would have been proud of it.

Speaking to The Daily Star, he stated: “I got hit by a car, which was mental. I had a bit of a trip.”

He said he had been distracted by “a lot of bulls***” that didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

Since the accident, he has ‘re-centred’ and has worked on improving himself.

“I’ve become a better brother, better son, better lover and better mate.”

He has also made lifestyle changes, swapping beer for a ‘healthier alternative’ of vodka soda limes, as well as taking up boxing 5 times a week.

Furthermore, the Doncaster artist called his latest single, ‘Hello Heaven, Hello,’ a statement of identity and transformation.

Topics:

