21st Dec 2023

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has been baptised and dedicated his life to Jesus

Nina McLaughlin

“No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

Hulk Hogan has shared the news of his baptism and dedication to Jesus.

The 70-year-old is regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time. Alongside this legendary status, he has also worked widely in film and TV, with notable roles in Rocky III, Suburban Commando and Gremlins 2.

However, recently, the star has found a new focus – religion.

Hulk announced the news of his baptism in an Instagram post, which he captioned: “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life.

“No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

He was baptised alongside his new wife Sky Daly, who he married earlier this year after getting engaged back in July.

Fans of the star have taken to the comments section to congratulate him on such a big day.

One person put: “Congratulations!!! Welcome to the Kingdom!!! Those are going to be some fire sermons when God releases you to preach.”

A second wrote: “He is a Christian, a man who’s not perfect, we should all understand that. May God bless you and grant you your peace. You are the biggest star in the history of professional wrestling. God bless you Hulk!” 

A third commented: “Come on brother! Jesus is King.”

While a fourth said: “Whatcha gonna do when this holiness runs wild all over you brother!”

