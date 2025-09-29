Search icon

29th Sep 2025

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

Harry Warner

Worth taking with a pinch of salt

The worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed according to the Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index.

Living in the UK has it’s perks and problems, but on the whole it’s not that bad, is it?

That said, someone always has to be crowned worst for the trivial entertainment of the subjects of our great isles.

In the case of the Good Growth for Cities Index, 50 of the UK’s biggest towns and cities have been ranked through to worst place to live for quality of life.

The list was based on 12 different categories made up of job availability, skill level of the working population and housing affordability, to name a handful.

Caveats of the list are worth noting, including that these are purely indices of economical growth and don’t include social factors (important to note to avoid the shock of seeing the top 10).

The other caveat is that London is apparently not included in the list because it’s more comparable to global metropolises such as Paris and New York, rather than other UK cities.

Top, or rather bottom of the list is the Midland town of Walsall, the sad nominee of the worst place for quality of life in the UK.

The town has the second least healthy high street, the third worst job market and the average incomes are low.

Furthermore, healthcare is reportedly hard to access.

The study found that not a single metric had greatly improved in Walsall over the year.

The Town was followed up in second and third by Bradford and neighbour Birmingham.

The bottom 10 is as follows:

  1. Walsall
  2. Bradford
  3. Birmingham
  4. Middlesbrough and Stockton
  5. Southend
  6. Liverpool
  7. Manchester
  8. Sunderland
  9. Newcastle
  10. Swansea

Meanwhile the top 10 reads:

  1. York
  2. Edinburgh
  3. Bristol
  4. Exeter
  5. Swindon
  6. Plymouth
  7. Southampton
  8. Reading
  9. Portsmouth
  10. Norwich

It is once again worth noting that social and cultural factors are not included in the list.

The full list can be found here on PwC’s website.

Rachel Reeves to take away benefits from young people if they turn down offer of work

autumn budget

Rachel Reeves to take away benefits from young people if they turn down offer of work

By Harry Warner

