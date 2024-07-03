Search icon

News

03rd Jul 2024

World record 420,000,000 Mbps internet speed has been hit in Japan

Ryan Price

That’s roughly 5 million times faster than the average broadband speed in the UK.

A team of researchers have set a new data transmission world record using a commercially available optical fibre.

The team at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology recorded a data rate of 402 terabits per second – roughly five million times faster than the average broadband speed in the UK.

The researchers achieved the feat by constructing a system that was capable of covering all transmission bands of standard optical fibres, helped by the use of various amplification technologies.

It’s worth keeping in mind that these speeds were achieved under optimal lab conditions, but the team at NICT claim that the method they used could be adopted within future telecommunication networks and, ultimately, be implemented for real-world use.

In a press release, a spokesperson for NICT said: “It is expected that the data-rate of optical transmission systems required to enable “Beyond 5G” information services will increase enormously.

“New wavelength regions enable deployed optical fiber networks to perform higher data-rate transmission and extend the useful life of existing network systems.”

The team of researchers added that they “will continue to promote research and development into new amplifier technologies, components and fibers to support new transmission windows for both near and long-term applications.”

Related links:

According to Ofcom’s latest report, published in September of last year, the average internet speed recorded in the UK was 69.4 Mbps in 2023.

The fastest speed currently advertised in the UK is 1.13 Gbps. Even this speed is still roughly 400,000 times slower than the new record set in Japan.

A data-rate of 402 Tb/s could download roughly 12,500 films in a single second – more than three times the number of movies currently available on Netflix.

For gamers, that’s Baldur’s Gate 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the entire Fallout 4 collection all in less than a tenth of a second.

A game-changer for the impatient!

Topics:

Internet,Japan,News,Tech,World Record

RELATED ARTICLES

Groom ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in head at his own wedding

groom

Groom ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in head at his own wedding

By Ryan Price

Turkey star could miss quarter-final after making ‘banned nationalist gesture’ in Austria match

Football

Turkey star could miss quarter-final after making ‘banned nationalist gesture’ in Austria match

By Harry Warner

Mum admits giving terminally ill son lethal dose of morphine to ‘quietly end his life’

assisted dying

Mum admits giving terminally ill son lethal dose of morphine to ‘quietly end his life’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

Conservative Party

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

By Charlie Herbert

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

jay slater

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

By Ryan Price

Greece becomes first European country to introduce six day working week

Greece

Greece becomes first European country to introduce six day working week

By Zoe Hodges

Every UK driver urged to act ‘sooner rather than later’ ahead of 10-week change

Cars

Every UK driver urged to act ‘sooner rather than later’ ahead of 10-week change

By Charlie Herbert

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

Feet

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

By Charlie Herbert

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

First trailer drops for new BBC crime drama perfect for fans of Happy Valley

BBC

First trailer drops for new BBC crime drama perfect for fans of Happy Valley

By Ryan Price

Romanian team clean locker room and leave thank you note to German hosts after Euros defeat

euro 2024

Romanian team clean locker room and leave thank you note to German hosts after Euros defeat

By Harry Warner

Butlin’s Big Weekenders are the perfect place for the next getaway with your mates

butlins's big weekender

Butlin’s Big Weekenders are the perfect place for the next getaway with your mates

By Charlie Herbert

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

Conservative Party

The six seats to watch out for at the 2024 general election

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester United to make mass redundancies to ‘invest back into the first team’

Football

Manchester United to make mass redundancies to ‘invest back into the first team’

By Zoe Hodges

Quiz: How well do you know these missing Euros shirt numbers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know these missing Euros shirt numbers?

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Footage appears to show Portugal fan being assaulted by stewards

Football

Footage appears to show Portugal fan being assaulted by stewards

By Zoe Hodges

A relentlessly tense thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A relentlessly tense thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

The last of the Busby Babes, Jeff Whitefoot has died aged 90

The last of the Busby Babes, Jeff Whitefoot has died aged 90

By Zoe Hodges

Phillip Schofield tipped for TV return on major breakfast show

Good Morning Britain

Phillip Schofield tipped for TV return on major breakfast show

By Charlie Herbert

Clive Tyldesley reveals his mother died while he was at Euro 2024

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals his mother died while he was at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

jay slater

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

By Ryan Price

Load more stories