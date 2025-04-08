Search icon

08th Apr 2025

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

Ava Keady

The former Colombia midfielder suffered a heart attack.

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño has died aged 47.

The former Colombia midfielder suffered a heart attack while attending a birthday party with his family.

He was taken to hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, but unfortunately could not be saved.

13 Jan 2002: Jorge Bolano of Parma in action during the Serie A match between Parma and Lecce, played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, Parma . DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Grazia Neri/ALLSPORT

Tributes have flooded in for the Serie A icon, including Gianluigi Buffon who played alongside him at Parma.

Taking to social media, Buffon wrote: “Jorge was an unforgettable friend and team-mate, a constant in a locker room of extraordinary champions.

“We played and won together in the golden years of a great Parma.

“On the pitch he fought without sparing himself and, off the pitch, I fondly remember his kindness and humanity that made him an example for everyone. We will always carry you with us, rest in peace, my friend,” he continued.

Bolaño rose to success in 1993 with Colombian club Atletico Junior, where he played for six years to the club before jetting to Italy, to play for Parma.

Alongside Buffon, he lifted the Coppa Italia trophy with Parma during the 2001/02 season, seeing their return to the Champions League.

He continued his career on loan to Sampdoria and Lecce, before taking his permanent place at Modena in 2007.

Bolaño captained his country 36 times, and scored a memorable goal for Colombia in the 1998 World Cup.

