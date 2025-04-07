A huge change in the rules

Workers could be entitled to 12 weeks off from today under new leave rules.

The change, which was implemented by the government and come in to effect today (7 April), will directly impact parents of pre-mature babies, allowing extra paid leave for children that require extra care.

The new period off will be known as neonatal care leave and will be available to parents of babies which are admitted into neonatal care at up to 28 days old and have stayed in the ward for seven days or longer.

The paid neonatal leave will be given on top of regular maternity and paternity leave.

In the UK, one in seven UK newborns are required to have a stay in a specialist hospital unit.

The moves comes as part of the Labour government’s employment rights bill which passed its third reading in the House of Commons last month.

As well as neonatal leave, the bill will herald in other employment reforms such as menopause support, day-one rights for paternity, parental and bereavement leave for eligible workers, as well as protections against unfair dismissal for pregnant women and new mothers.

The new changes would give parents the right to bereavement leave in the case of a miscarriage.

Furthermore, these changes will impact sick pay, with 1.3 million of the country’s lowest paid people to be guaranteed 80% of their weekly salary from the first day of sickness.

Justin Madders, employments rights minister said: “We know that many employers already go above and beyond the statutory minimum, which is why as part of our plan for change we are creating a level playing field that ensures parents, wherever they work, have the vital relief they need to switch off from work and focus on their newborn baby.”

The minister for women’s health, Gillian Merron, said: “No parent should have to choose between being with their vulnerable newborn or returning to work.

“Our action today will make all the difference to families going through an incredibly stressful time.”

Meanwhile, Catriona Ogilvy, founder of charity the Smallest Things described her joy that neonatal leave is finally available to families.

She said: “This new law is the result of a decade of tireless campaigning by those who truly understand – neonatal parents themselves. They know the journey doesn’t end when babies come home from hospital.

“Neonatal leave will give families back stolen time. Time to be with their baby without the worry of work or pay. Time to bond. And time to begin to recover – both physically and mentally.”