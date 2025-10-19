Search icon

19th Oct 2025

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

Ava Keady

Wood-burning stoves linked to lung damage, study finds

A new study has found that using indoor wood-burning stoves may damage lungs in a way similar to cigarette smoke.

Researchers at University College London (UCL) analysed data from over 11,000 participants in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, alongside property-level Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) and UK census data.

Lung function was measured using FEV1, a test that records how much air a person can forcefully exhale in one second. Results showed that those using solid fuels experienced a greater decline in FEV1 over time.

Among those aged 70 to 79, FEV1 fell by an average of 0.12 litres in solid fuel users, compared to 0.07 litres in non-users.

The proportion of people using wood fuel increased from 10% in 2004/05 to 18% in 2021/22.

Dr Horsfall from UCL said domestic wood burning produces harmful indoor and outdoor air pollution, including known carcinogens, and that current air quality monitoring struggles to detect emissions in high-emission residential areas.

She noted that even though wood stove users had lower smoking rates and better baseline lung health, their lung function declined faster than non-users over the eight-year study period.

The findings suggest that particulate matter from wood smoke inflames lung tissue in a similar way to cigarette smoke.

Researchers now plan to investigate whether living near areas with many wood stoves — such as affluent parts of London — is associated with higher rates of lung issues and inhaler use.

Asthma + Lung UK and the European Respiratory Society have both called for clearer public health advice and stronger regulation on domestic wood burning, warning that many people are unaware of the potential health risks.

Health,Lung,wood burning

