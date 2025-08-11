Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By Eleanor Ovens

Warning: Graphic Content

Horrifying photos show how ibuprofen nearly killed this mum when a horror reaction to the common painkiller made her skin ‘fall off’ and left her in a coma.

Aleshia Rogers was taking ibuprofen twice a day after giving birth to her third child Jaxon in August 2020 via c-section.

However, three weeks after her delivery, the 27-year-old began developing flu-like symptoms including a high fever, swollen face and rash on her chest.

Despite visiting hospital twice for medical advice, Aleshia was told she had pink eye or scarlet fever and told to continue taking ibuprofen to ease her pain and reduce the swelling.

Shocking photos show how hours later Aleshia’s face engulfed in widespread painful blisters and peeling of the skin, leaving the mum unrecognisable to loved ones.

She dashed back to A&E where she was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), a rare and serious disorder when the immune system sparks widespread inflammation in response to a medication.

Aleshia, a child and education technician, was transferred to a burns intensive care unit where she was placed into a medically-induced coma while fighting sepsis and multi-organ failure.

During this time, Aleshia’s heartbroken family were told she had a five to 10 per cent survival rate as 95 per cent of the skin ‘fell off’ her body.

Against the odds, Aleshia woke from her coma three weeks later and was told she’d likely suffered a rare and life-threatening reaction to ibuprofen.

Five years on, Aleshia is still recovering from long-term complications associated with SJS but is determined on raising awareness of this life-altering disorder.

Aleshia, who lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, US, said: “We believe it was all triggered by taking ibuprofen. I took it twice a day for the c-section recovery pain then continued taking it to ease my pain and swelling [when I developed flu-like symptoms].

“Ibuprofen was my go-to med. I’d basically taken it my whole life since I was 14 to help with period pains.

“They don’t know why I had this reaction to it. Doctors don’t really have an explanation for it.

“They just said my body decided it didn’t like it one day. It’s very upsetting and confusing.

“There’s no prevention and once it starts, there’s nothing you can do to stop it. And there’s definitely a chance I can get it again at any time.”

Three weeks after giving birth, Aleshia started to develop flu-like symptoms, including a high fever and a burning sensation when she swallowed.

Aleshia said: “Then my eyes started swelling. They were bloodshot and burning and I got a small rash on my chest so I went to the ER and they told me I had pink eye and sent me home.

“The next day, my whole face was swollen and both eyes were swollen shut. I went back to the ER and they told me I had scarlet fever and to go home.”

But hours later, Aleshia’s symptoms had progressed rapidly as blisters covered her face, eyes and chest.

The mum returned to the ER where she was diagnosed with SJS and later Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis – a severe form of SJS – that was likely triggered by taking ibuprofen.

Aleshia said: “The doctors said the skin had died and detached. They called it sloughing. It fell off in sheets.

“The doctors said 90 to 95 per cent of the skin came off my body.

“Since your skin is your biggest organ, this caused me to get sepsis and multi-organ failure.”

As Aleshia developed sepsis and multi-organ failure, she was placed in a coma for three weeks and underwent a full-body skin excision and grafting as well as an amniotic membrane transplant on her eyes.

Despite a five to 10 per cent survival rate, Aleshia was discharged after a month in hospital but still faces a number of SJS-related complications.

Aleshia said: “I had absolutely no idea what had happened to me. I forgot that I had given birth. I lost a lot of memories.

“My family told me it really was touch or go as to whether I’d make it through. I’ve been told so many times that I’m a miracle.

“It’s always a thought but I live my life like tomorrow isn’t promised and try not to live in fear.

“I don’t want people to be afraid of medicines, but I want people to be aware and mindful of what can happen.”