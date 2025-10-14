Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

All worked out in the end I suppose…

A woman married the man who forgot about their breakup after his concussion.

An unusual love story…

In February of 2020, now 27-year-old Jenna Brotherson from Utah broke up with her boyfriend, Mitchell, who, a day later, endured a horrific skiing accident that left him concussed with no recollection of their split.

Mitchell continued texting Jenna to get together, the split being unknown to him.

“Jenna didn’t realise he had lost his memory and gave him a second chance after being impressed with his determination to meet up.

Nearly a year later, the two ended up tying the knot and are now all loved up and share two children together.

Opening up about the crazy story on her TikTok, Jenna’s video quickly went viral as she recalled telling Mitchell that things ‘weren’t working out’.

She revealed the pair had a ‘really good conversation’ and agreed to go their separate ways before the accident.

She continued: “He blacked out and didn’t know what was going on. He was really out of it and he didn’t remember that I had broken up with him.

“I got a call and a text from him and he was like, ‘I just had an accident at the ski resort and I need you to come pick me up because I can’t drive’.

“I was like, ‘Why is he messaging me this? I just broke up with him’,” she continued.

Jenna admitted that his kindness impressed her and a week later she decided that she wanted to give him another chance.

However, when Jenna apologisd to Mitchell for breaking up with him, she realised he had no idea.

Speaking to People magazine, Jenna reflected: “It made it easy to get back together because to him, we never weren’t together.”

The pair married in December of 2020, about which she revealed: “During my husband’s speech, he brought up not remembering the break up but how he is so grateful that it all worked out in the end.

“We are both 27 now and when people ask us about our love story it’s our favourite part to tell. We really felt invisible strings pulling us together all along.”

