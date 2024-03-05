Woman left dangling in mid-air after being lifted up by shop shutters

CCTV footage has capture the moment a woman was left dangling in mid-air after her coat got caught on some shop shutters.

Viewers have been left in fits of laughter after a video of the unfortunate moment went viral on TikTok.

The incident took place at a Best-One convenience store in Tonteg, Pontypridd, just before 8am on Monday (March 4) and has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on the shop’s TikTok channel.

It shows the woman, who WalesOnline reports is a member of staff at the shop, standing outside the store with a shopping bag.

But as a colleague inside opens up the store for the day, the woman’s coat gets caught on the shutters, slowly raising her into the air as the shutters go up.

The poor woman grabs onto her trolly and a nearby bin to try and stop herself being lifted up, but to no avail.

After being suspended in the air for a no doubt terrifying few seconds, the colleague inside eventually notices what’s going on and helps her down.

Captioning the footage on TikTok, the store wrote: “The only thing going up in this shop is our staff, not the prices!!”

People were left in stitches after viewing the video, with one person commenting: “I’m screaming. Hope she’s ok!”

Another said they had “legit stopped breathing” because they were laughing so much.

Someone else joked: “When they ask how’s life this is what il show them”

“I thought I was having a really bad day. This has cheered me up,” a fourth wrote.

And another person commented: “That coat must be made of steel!”

