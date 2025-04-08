Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

The store was cordoned off as emergency services scrambled to the scene

A woman has died after suffering a medical episode in a Primark store in Oldham.

Emergency services were called to the clothes outlet in Market Place, Oldham on Monday evening following concerns for the woman’s welfare.

Residents also reported an air ambulance attended the scene as efforts were made to save the woman’s life.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman, aged 60, had later been pronounced dead in the ambulance.

A cordon was put in place while emergency crews responded.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, the force added.