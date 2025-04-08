Search icon

News

08th Apr 2025

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

Zoe Hodges

The store was cordoned off as emergency services scrambled to the scene

A woman has died after suffering a medical episode in a Primark store in Oldham.

Emergency services were called to the clothes outlet in Market Place, Oldham on Monday evening following concerns for the woman’s welfare.

Residents also reported an air ambulance attended the scene as efforts were made to save the woman’s life.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman, aged 60, had later been pronounced dead in the ambulance.

A cordon was put in place while emergency crews responded.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, the force added.

Topics:

emergency services,Oldham,Primark,shoppers

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Miserable’ town is one of the most sought-after locations for UK renters

Oldham

‘Miserable’ town is one of the most sought-after locations for UK renters

By Charlie Herbert

Shoppers urged to take advantage of Amazon Prime hack ahead of major deals next week

Amazon Prime

Shoppers urged to take advantage of Amazon Prime hack ahead of major deals next week

By Ryan Price

Five Guys becomes the latest entrant to the world of fast food fashion

Fashion

Five Guys becomes the latest entrant to the world of fast food fashion

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

sensitive

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

By Ava Keady

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

By JOE

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

sensitive

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

By Ava Keady

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

Football

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

By Zoe Hodges

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

By Stephen Hurrell

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

Champions League

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

By JOE

Astronaut stranded in space for 311 days after his country stopped existing while he was in orbit

Astronaut stranded in space for 311 days after his country stopped existing while he was in orbit

By Ava Keady

Dismembered body of top London scientist discovered in suitcase 8,000 miles away

Colombia

Dismembered body of top London scientist discovered in suitcase 8,000 miles away

By Zoe Hodges

Chappell Roan announces huge headline UK tour date for summer 2025

Affiliate

Chappell Roan announces huge headline UK tour date for summer 2025

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories